Reviewing Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)’s and Its Rivals results

As REIT – Hotel/Motel company, Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hersha Hospitality Trust has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 74.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.7% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.35% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Hersha Hospitality Trust and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 14.41% 15.34% 4.60%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Hersha Hospitality Trust and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 139.46M 967.65M 20.22

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.14 1.00 2.19

The competitors have a potential upside of 28.07%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hersha Hospitality Trust and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hersha Hospitality Trust -6.24% -4.93% -17.18% -16.07% -26.46% -10.95% Industry Average 2.20% 5.85% 7.37% 18.47% 5.12% 12.74%

For the past year Hersha Hospitality Trust has -10.95% weaker performance while Hersha Hospitality Trust’s peers have 12.74% stronger performance.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.27 shows that Hersha Hospitality Trust is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hersha Hospitality Trust’s peers’ beta is 1.14 which is 14.17% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Hersha Hospitality Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hersha Hospitality Trust’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Hersha Hospitality Trust, a real estate investment trust, engages in the ownership and operation of mid scale limited service hotels in the Eastern United States. As of June 30, 2005, it owned interests in 35 hotels, including 4 hotels owned through joint ventures in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Georgia, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, Hersha would not be subject to income tax to the extent it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.