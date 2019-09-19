Reviewing Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)’s and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s results

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) are two firms in the REIT – Hotel/Motel that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust 17 1.13 N/A -0.36 0.00 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 4 0.22 N/A -1.85 0.00

Demonstrates Hersha Hospitality Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 0.00% -37.2% -3.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.27 beta means Hersha Hospitality Trust’s volatility is 27.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. has a 1.42 beta which is 42.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hersha Hospitality Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 74.3% respectively. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hersha Hospitality Trust -6.24% -4.93% -17.18% -16.07% -26.46% -10.95% Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. 3.44% -3.56% -51.95% -45.25% -65.17% -32.25%

For the past year Hersha Hospitality Trust’s stock price has smaller decline than Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Hersha Hospitality Trust beats Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.

Hersha Hospitality Trust, a real estate investment trust, engages in the ownership and operation of mid scale limited service hotels in the Eastern United States. As of June 30, 2005, it owned interests in 35 hotels, including 4 hotels owned through joint ventures in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Georgia, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, Hersha would not be subject to income tax to the extent it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in investment and management of properties in the hospitality industry. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm primarily invests in hotels with a focus on the ownership of upper-upscale and upscale full-service and select service hotels in primary, secondary and resort markets. It also invests in mid-scale and luxury hotels. The firm invests across all segments and at all levels of the capital structure, including direct hotel investments, first mortgages, mezzanine loans, construction loans, and sale-leaseback transactions. It primarily concentrates among Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and Starwood brands. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Dallas, Texas.