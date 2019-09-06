Reviewing Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX)’s and GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)’s results

Both Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) are Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heron Therapeutics Inc. 20 12.63 N/A -2.47 0.00 GlaxoSmithKline plc 41 0.00 N/A 2.02 20.48

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Heron Therapeutics Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -40.4% GlaxoSmithKline plc 0.00% 107.6% 7.3%

Volatility and Risk

Heron Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.46 beta, while its volatility is 46.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 0.71 beta which is 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor GlaxoSmithKline plc are 0.7 and 0.5 respectively. Heron Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Heron Therapeutics Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 GlaxoSmithKline plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 161.38% for Heron Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $48.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Heron Therapeutics Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11.5%. About 0.13% of Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of GlaxoSmithKline plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heron Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -7.92% -1.75% -35.36% -51.22% -32.77% GlaxoSmithKline plc -0.36% 2.1% 2.15% 6.64% 0.49% 8.03%

For the past year Heron Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while GlaxoSmithKline plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors GlaxoSmithKline plc beats Heron Therapeutics Inc.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The companyÂ’s product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single subcutaneous injection. It offers SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens. The company is also developing CINVANTI (HTX-019), a neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of CINV; and HTX-011, which is in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of post-operative pain. The company was formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Heron Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, vaccines, and HIV. It also provides consumer healthcare products in wellness, oral health, nutrition, and skin health categories under the Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Poligrip, Sensodyne, Theraflu, and Voltaren brand names. The company offers its consumer healthcare products in the form of tablets, caplets, infant syrup drops, topical gels, nasal sprays, effervescents, lozenges, gum and trans-dermal patches, malted drinks and foods, and topical creams and non-medicated patches, as well as toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouth rinses, medicated mouthwashes, gels and sprays, denture adhesives, and denture cleansers. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a strategic drug discovery collaboration with Exscientia Limited to discover novel and selective small molecules for up to 10 disease-related targets across various therapeutic areas; and a collaboration agreement with Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation for the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to prevent organ damage and death caused by acute pancreatitis, lung injury, and trauma conditions. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.