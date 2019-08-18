Reviewing Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV)’s and GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)’s results

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) and GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 3 1.38 N/A -30.19 0.00 GasLog Ltd. 15 1.43 N/A 0.09 160.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. and GasLog Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 0.00% -142.8% -71.1% GasLog Ltd. 0.00% 0.8% 0.1%

Risk & Volatility

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s current beta is 0.46 and it happens to be 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. GasLog Ltd. has a 1.08 beta and it is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival GasLog Ltd. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. GasLog Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. and GasLog Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 GasLog Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, GasLog Ltd.’s potential upside is 52.80% and its average target price is $18.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.8% of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.4% of GasLog Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, GasLog Ltd. has 48.71% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. -10.18% -13.22% -47.76% -26.01% -76.3% -39.05% GasLog Ltd. -5.57% -0.77% -10.04% -23.23% -14.04% -13.49%

For the past year Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than GasLog Ltd.

Summary

GasLog Ltd. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 1, 2017, it owned a fleet of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships on the water and 5 on order, as well as had an LNG carrier leased back under a long-term bareboat charter. The company also offers technical ship management services for LNG carriers owned by third parties. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Monaco.