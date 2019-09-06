Reviewing Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR)’s and Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC)’s results

As Business Equipment businesses, Herman Miller Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) and Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Herman Miller Inc. 39 0.98 N/A 2.73 16.58 Virco Mfg. Corporation 4 0.34 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Herman Miller Inc. and Virco Mfg. Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Herman Miller Inc. 0.00% 20% 9.1% Virco Mfg. Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.62 beta indicates that Herman Miller Inc. is 62.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Virco Mfg. Corporation has a 0.77 beta and it is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Herman Miller Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Virco Mfg. Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Herman Miller Inc. and Virco Mfg. Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 86.5% and 31.6% respectively. Herman Miller Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.8% of Virco Mfg. Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Herman Miller Inc. -0.79% 3.07% 17.37% 34.78% 21.39% 49.88% Virco Mfg. Corporation 7.13% -3.43% -0.22% 8.94% -3.01% 12.75%

For the past year Herman Miller Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Virco Mfg. Corporation.

Summary

Herman Miller Inc. beats Virco Mfg. Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.

Herman Miller, Inc. engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names. It also offers wood casegoods under the Geiger name; freestanding furniture products under the Abak, Intent, Sense, and Envelop names; and healthcare products under the Palisade, Compass, Nala, Ava, and Nemschoff names, as well as provides Thrive portfolio of ergonomic solutions and textiles, and data analytics solutions. In addition, the company provides products for residential settings under the Eames, Nelson, Bubble Lamps, Airia, Ardea, Bumper, Burdick Group, Everywhere tables, Claw, Caper, Distil, Envelope, Formwork, Full Round, H Frame, I Beam, Landmark, Logic Mini, Logic Power Access Solutions, Renew, Rolled Arm, Scissor, Sled, Soft Pad, Swoop, Tone, Twist, Ward Bennett, and Wireframe names. Its products are used in institutional environments, including offices and related conference, lobby, and lounge areas, as well as general public areas, such as transportation terminals; health/science environments comprising hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities; industrial and educational settings; and residential and other environments. The company markets its products through its sales staff, own dealer network, independent dealers and retailers, and independent contract office furniture dealers, as well as through e-commerce Website. Herman Miller, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs. The company also provides folding, activity, office, computer, and mobile tables; and computer furniture, such as keyboard mouse trays, CPU holders, support columns, desks and workstations, specialty tables, instructor media stations and towers, and other products. In addition, it offers chair desks, combo units, and tablet arm units, as well as a returns and credenzas. Further, the company provides administrative office furniture, including desks, returns, bookcases, storage cabinets, and other items, as well as wardrobe tower cabinets, file credenzas, and mobile pedestals; laboratory furniture comprising steel-based science tables, table bases, lab stools, and wood-frame science tables; mobile furniture, including mobile tables for cafeterias, mobile cabinets, and mobile chairs for school settings and offices; and handling and storage equipment, as well as manufactures stackable storage trucks. It serves educational institutions, convention centers and arenas, hospitality providers, government facilities, and places of worship through its sales and support teams, as well as a through a dealer network. Virco Mfg. Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.