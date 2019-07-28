Reviewing Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG)’s and W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)’s results

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) and W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 15 0.83 N/A 0.70 22.02 W. R. Berkley Corporation 59 1.64 N/A 2.98 20.69

Demonstrates Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. and W. R. Berkley Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. W. R. Berkley Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. is currently more expensive than W. R. Berkley Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. and W. R. Berkley Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 1.1% W. R. Berkley Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s 0.92 beta indicates that its volatility is 8.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. W. R. Berkley Corporation’s 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.78 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. and W. R. Berkley Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 W. R. Berkley Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $18, and a 33.14% upside potential. Competitively W. R. Berkley Corporation has a consensus target price of $56, with potential downside of -20.36%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than W. R. Berkley Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.7% of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. shares and 64.7% of W. R. Berkley Corporation shares. 4.4% are Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of W. R. Berkley Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 8.85% 9.46% 5.01% -4.62% -6.34% 5.3% W. R. Berkley Corporation 1.55% 6.39% 13.31% 18.54% 23.69% 24.96%

For the past year Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than W. R. Berkley Corporation

Summary

W. R. Berkley Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as insurance policies for residential wind insurance in the state of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Hawaii, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 319,676 personal residential policies and 3,625 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its personal lines voluntary policies through a network of approximately 1,900 independent agents; and commercial residential voluntary policies through a network of approximately 400 independent agents. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. This segment also provides commercial insurance products and services to small-to-midsized businesses; and various fee-based services comprising claims, administrative, and consulting services. In addition, it offers specialty, casualty, surety, general, professional, excess and umbrella coverage, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation, aviation, directors and officers, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, incidental medical, property and crime, pollution, and liquor liability products; and inland marine and related property risks, and claims and risk management services. Further, this segment provides loss control services, including financial institution-specific commercial package policies, management liability, crime coverages, and financial institution bonds. It offers its products and services in 45 states and the District of Columbia in the Unites States; and 60 countries worldwide, with branches or offices in 20 locations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia. The Reinsurance segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.