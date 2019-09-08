Reviewing Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG)’s and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE)’s results

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 15 0.78 N/A 0.70 19.09 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 11 1.53 N/A -1.75 0.00

Demonstrates Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 1.1% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0.00% -11.3% -4.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.73 beta indicates that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s 1.07 beta is the reason why it is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 69% and 69.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. -3.24% -14.07% -0.96% -7.82% -21.72% -8.7% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. -3.36% -4.18% -13.92% -3.45% -18.71% 4.56%

For the past year Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. has -8.7% weaker performance while Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has 4.56% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. beats Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as insurance policies for residential wind insurance in the state of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Hawaii, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 319,676 personal residential policies and 3,625 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its personal lines voluntary policies through a network of approximately 1,900 independent agents; and commercial residential voluntary policies through a network of approximately 400 independent agents. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.