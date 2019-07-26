Reviewing Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG)’s and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)’s results

This is a contrast between Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 15 0.83 N/A 0.70 22.02 Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 74 7.88 N/A 2.08 41.04

Table 1 demonstrates Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. and Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 1.1% Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 5.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.7% and 84.2%. Insiders held roughly 4.4% of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 8.85% 9.46% 5.01% -4.62% -6.34% 5.3% Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 6.7% 24.8% 43.07% 41.92% 67.21% 53.73%

For the past year Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Kinsale Capital Group Inc. beats Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as insurance policies for residential wind insurance in the state of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Hawaii, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 319,676 personal residential policies and 3,625 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its personal lines voluntary policies through a network of approximately 1,900 independent agents; and commercial residential voluntary policies through a network of approximately 400 independent agents. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.