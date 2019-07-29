Reviewing Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA)’s and Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)’s results

Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) and Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK), both competing one another are Regional – Pacific Banks companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Financial Corporation 31 4.49 N/A 1.63 18.57 Territorial Bancorp Inc. 28 4.26 N/A 2.22 12.79

In table 1 we can see Heritage Financial Corporation and Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Territorial Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Heritage Financial Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Heritage Financial Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Territorial Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Heritage Financial Corporation and Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Financial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Territorial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Financial Corporation is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.68. Competitively, Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s 57.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.43 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Heritage Financial Corporation and Territorial Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Financial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Territorial Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Heritage Financial Corporation has a 28.76% upside potential and a consensus target price of $36.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Heritage Financial Corporation and Territorial Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83% and 44.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Heritage Financial Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.2% of Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage Financial Corporation -1.47% -2.39% -5.66% -10.04% -4.47% 1.58% Territorial Bancorp Inc. -0.98% 0.5% 2.31% 3.55% -4.85% 9.2%

For the past year Heritage Financial Corporation was less bullish than Territorial Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Heritage Financial Corporation beats Territorial Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Territorial Financial Services, Inc. engages in insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp Inc. offers its products and services through approximately 28 full-service branch offices. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.