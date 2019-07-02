Reviewing Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA)’s and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)’s results

Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI), both competing one another are Regional – Pacific Banks companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Heritage Financial Corporation
|31
|4.97
|N/A
|1.63
|18.57
|Summit State Bank
|12
|2.85
|N/A
|0.96
|11.98
Table 1 highlights Heritage Financial Corporation and Summit State Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Summit State Bank has lower revenue and earnings than Heritage Financial Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Heritage Financial Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Heritage Financial Corporation and Summit State Bank’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Heritage Financial Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Summit State Bank
|0.00%
|8.6%
|0.9%
Risk and Volatility
Heritage Financial Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.68 beta. Competitively, Summit State Bank is 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.39 beta.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Heritage Financial Corporation and Summit State Bank can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Heritage Financial Corporation
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Summit State Bank
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Heritage Financial Corporation’s consensus target price is $36, while its potential upside is 20.12%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 83% of Heritage Financial Corporation shares and 14.7% of Summit State Bank shares. Insiders held 0.7% of Heritage Financial Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 15.8% of Summit State Bank’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Heritage Financial Corporation
|-1.47%
|-2.39%
|-5.66%
|-10.04%
|-4.47%
|1.58%
|Summit State Bank
|2.22%
|-1.03%
|-6.58%
|-17.19%
|-15.13%
|-2.29%
For the past year Heritage Financial Corporation had bullish trend while Summit State Bank had bearish trend.
Summary
Heritage Financial Corporation beats Summit State Bank on 9 of the 10 factors.
