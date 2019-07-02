Reviewing Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA)’s and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)’s results

Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI), both competing one another are Regional – Pacific Banks companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Financial Corporation 31 4.97 N/A 1.63 18.57 Summit State Bank 12 2.85 N/A 0.96 11.98

Table 1 highlights Heritage Financial Corporation and Summit State Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Summit State Bank has lower revenue and earnings than Heritage Financial Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Heritage Financial Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Heritage Financial Corporation and Summit State Bank’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Financial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Summit State Bank 0.00% 8.6% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Financial Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.68 beta. Competitively, Summit State Bank is 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.39 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Heritage Financial Corporation and Summit State Bank can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Financial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0.00

Heritage Financial Corporation’s consensus target price is $36, while its potential upside is 20.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83% of Heritage Financial Corporation shares and 14.7% of Summit State Bank shares. Insiders held 0.7% of Heritage Financial Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 15.8% of Summit State Bank’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage Financial Corporation -1.47% -2.39% -5.66% -10.04% -4.47% 1.58% Summit State Bank 2.22% -1.03% -6.58% -17.19% -15.13% -2.29%

For the past year Heritage Financial Corporation had bullish trend while Summit State Bank had bearish trend.

Summary

Heritage Financial Corporation beats Summit State Bank on 9 of the 10 factors.