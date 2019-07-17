Reviewing Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA)’s and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)’s results

This is a contrast between Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Pacific Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Financial Corporation 31 4.81 N/A 1.63 18.57 Preferred Bank 47 4.91 N/A 4.78 9.88

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Heritage Financial Corporation and Preferred Bank. Preferred Bank seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Heritage Financial Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Heritage Financial Corporation is presently more expensive than Preferred Bank, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Heritage Financial Corporation and Preferred Bank’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Financial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Preferred Bank 0.00% 15% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.68 shows that Heritage Financial Corporation is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Preferred Bank’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Heritage Financial Corporation and Preferred Bank.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Financial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Preferred Bank 0 1 1 2.50

Heritage Financial Corporation has a consensus target price of $36, and a 24.05% upside potential. Competitively Preferred Bank has a consensus target price of $55, with potential upside of 11.79%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Heritage Financial Corporation is looking more favorable than Preferred Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Heritage Financial Corporation and Preferred Bank are owned by institutional investors at 83% and 81.1% respectively. Heritage Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, 2% are Preferred Bank’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage Financial Corporation -1.47% -2.39% -5.66% -10.04% -4.47% 1.58% Preferred Bank -4.2% 1.81% -4.86% -10.22% -23.95% 8.84%

For the past year Heritage Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Preferred Bank.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Preferred Bank beats Heritage Financial Corporation.