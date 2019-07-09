Reviewing Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA)’s and Its Rivals results

Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) is a company in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Heritage Financial Corporation has 83% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 64.62% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.7% of Heritage Financial Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.80% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Heritage Financial Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Financial Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 30.13% 11.01% 1.24%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Heritage Financial Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Financial Corporation N/A 31 18.57 Industry Average 123.78M 410.81M 14.16

Heritage Financial Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Heritage Financial Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Financial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.43 2.44

Heritage Financial Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $36, suggesting a potential upside of 21.75%. The peers have a potential upside of 66.29%. Heritage Financial Corporation’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Heritage Financial Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage Financial Corporation -1.47% -2.39% -5.66% -10.04% -4.47% 1.58% Industry Average 1.88% 2.81% 4.87% 7.10% 7.24% 11.01%

For the past year Heritage Financial Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.68 and its 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Heritage Financial Corporation’s competitors have beta of 0.86 which is 14.14% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Heritage Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Heritage Financial Corporation’s rivals beat Heritage Financial Corporation.