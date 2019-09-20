Reviewing Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA)’s and Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)’s results

Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) and Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) have been rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Financial Corporation 29 4.45 N/A 1.62 17.58 Heritage Commerce Corp 12 3.80 N/A 0.89 13.96

Table 1 highlights Heritage Financial Corporation and Heritage Commerce Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Heritage Commerce Corp seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Heritage Financial Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Heritage Financial Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Heritage Commerce Corp, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 1% Heritage Commerce Corp 0.00% 10.7% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.71 shows that Heritage Financial Corporation is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Heritage Commerce Corp is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83% of Heritage Financial Corporation shares and 75% of Heritage Commerce Corp shares. Insiders owned 1.3% of Heritage Financial Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3% of Heritage Commerce Corp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage Financial Corporation -3.65% -4.84% -5.91% -9.4% -18.03% -4.04% Heritage Commerce Corp 0.41% 0.65% -0.08% -6.07% -19.44% 9.08%

For the past year Heritage Financial Corporation has -4.04% weaker performance while Heritage Commerce Corp has 9.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Heritage Financial Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Heritage Commerce Corp.