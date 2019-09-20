Reviewing Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA)’s and Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)’s results

Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) and Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) have been rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Heritage Financial Corporation
|29
|4.45
|N/A
|1.62
|17.58
|Heritage Commerce Corp
|12
|3.80
|N/A
|0.89
|13.96
Table 1 highlights Heritage Financial Corporation and Heritage Commerce Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Heritage Commerce Corp seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Heritage Financial Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Heritage Financial Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Heritage Commerce Corp, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Heritage Financial Corporation
|0.00%
|7.2%
|1%
|Heritage Commerce Corp
|0.00%
|10.7%
|1.2%
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 0.71 shows that Heritage Financial Corporation is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Heritage Commerce Corp is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.82 beta.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 83% of Heritage Financial Corporation shares and 75% of Heritage Commerce Corp shares. Insiders owned 1.3% of Heritage Financial Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3% of Heritage Commerce Corp’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Heritage Financial Corporation
|-3.65%
|-4.84%
|-5.91%
|-9.4%
|-18.03%
|-4.04%
|Heritage Commerce Corp
|0.41%
|0.65%
|-0.08%
|-6.07%
|-19.44%
|9.08%
For the past year Heritage Financial Corporation has -4.04% weaker performance while Heritage Commerce Corp has 9.08% stronger performance.
Summary
Heritage Financial Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Heritage Commerce Corp.
