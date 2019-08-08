Reviewing Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI)’s and Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)’s results

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) and Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) are two firms in the Pollution & Treatment Controls that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc 26 1.46 N/A 0.57 49.12 Energy Recovery Inc. 9 6.56 N/A 0.46 23.87

Demonstrates Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc and Energy Recovery Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Energy Recovery Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Energy Recovery Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc 0.00% 5.3% 3.5% Energy Recovery Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 14.2%

Risk and Volatility

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc’s 1.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 40.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Energy Recovery Inc. has beta of 4.33 which is 333.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Energy Recovery Inc. are 4.9 and 4.6 respectively. Energy Recovery Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc and Energy Recovery Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc 0 0 1 3.00 Energy Recovery Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc has a consensus price target of $27, and a 0.33% upside potential. On the other hand, Energy Recovery Inc.’s potential upside is 30.00% and its consensus price target is $13. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Energy Recovery Inc. seems more appealing than Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.1% of Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc shares and 45.8% of Energy Recovery Inc. shares. About 8.5% of Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Energy Recovery Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc -1.61% 6.78% -2.43% 9.66% 19.62% 21.9% Energy Recovery Inc. -4.52% 4.27% 13.78% 46.01% 36.4% 63.15%

For the past year Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc was less bullish than Energy Recovery Inc.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the manufacturing and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business. The Environmental Services segment offers parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck, antifreeze recycling, and field services. This segment also provides oily water disposal and treatment, oil filter recycling, on-site cleaning, and waste management services, as well as sells solvents, machines, absorbents, and accessories. The Oil Business segment collects used oil and sells recycled fuel oil, as well as engages in the re-refining of used oil into lubricant base oil and other products. This segment also collects and disposes waste water; and removes and disposes used oil filters. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 83 branches serving approximately 107,000 customer locations. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois.