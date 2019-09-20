Reviewing Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI)’s and CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)’s results

Since Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) and CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) are part of the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc 26 1.45 N/A 0.57 49.12 CECO Environmental Corp. 8 0.76 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc and CECO Environmental Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc 0.00% 5.3% 3.5% CECO Environmental Corp. 0.00% -6.1% -2.7%

Volatility & Risk

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc has a beta of 1.4 and its 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 0.87 beta and it is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, CECO Environmental Corp. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CECO Environmental Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc and CECO Environmental Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc 0 0 0 0.00 CECO Environmental Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of CECO Environmental Corp. is $10, which is potential 32.63% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.1% of Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.5% of CECO Environmental Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc’s share owned by insiders are 8.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.5% of CECO Environmental Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc -1.61% 6.78% -2.43% 9.66% 19.62% 21.9% CECO Environmental Corp. 2.67% -3.85% 19.25% 34.35% 40.49% 36.74%

For the past year Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc has weaker performance than CECO Environmental Corp.

Summary

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc beats on 7 of the 9 factors CECO Environmental Corp.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the manufacturing and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business. The Environmental Services segment offers parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck, antifreeze recycling, and field services. This segment also provides oily water disposal and treatment, oil filter recycling, on-site cleaning, and waste management services, as well as sells solvents, machines, absorbents, and accessories. The Oil Business segment collects used oil and sells recycled fuel oil, as well as engages in the re-refining of used oil into lubricant base oil and other products. This segment also collects and disposes waste water; and removes and disposes used oil filters. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 83 branches serving approximately 107,000 customer locations. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries. The Environmental segment designs and manufactures cyclone systems; scrubbers; regenerative thermal and catalytic oxidizers; dust collectors and baghouses; standard and engineered industrial ducting products; fabric filters and cartridge collectors; ventilation and exhaust systems for emissions and contaminants; and process cooling systems for steel in rolling mills. This segment also provides component parts for industrial air systems; and alternatives to traditional duct components, as well as custom metal engineered fabrication services. The Fluid Handling and Filtration segment designs and manufactures centrifugal pumps for corrosive, abrasive, and high temperature liquids; filter products for air and liquid filtration; precious metal recovery systems; carbonate precipitators; and air movement and exhaust systems for use in the aquarium/aquaculture, plating and metal finishing, food and beverage, chemical/petrochemical, wastewater treatment, desalination, and pharmaceutical markets. The company serves natural gas processors, transmission and distribution companies, refineries, power generators, boiler manufacturers, compressor manufacturers, metals and minerals, industrial manufacturing, engineering, and construction companies. CECO Environmental Corp. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.