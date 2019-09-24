Reviewing Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK)’s and Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA)’s results

We are contrasting Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) and Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce Corp 12 3.77 N/A 0.89 13.96 Heritage Financial Corporation 29 4.40 N/A 1.62 17.58

Table 1 demonstrates Heritage Commerce Corp and Heritage Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Heritage Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Commerce Corp. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Heritage Commerce Corp’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Heritage Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce Corp 0.00% 10.7% 1.2% Heritage Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Commerce Corp’s current beta is 0.82 and it happens to be 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Heritage Financial Corporation has a 0.71 beta and it is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Heritage Commerce Corp and Heritage Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 75% and 83% respectively. 3% are Heritage Commerce Corp’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Heritage Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage Commerce Corp 0.41% 0.65% -0.08% -6.07% -19.44% 9.08% Heritage Financial Corporation -3.65% -4.84% -5.91% -9.4% -18.03% -4.04%

For the past year Heritage Commerce Corp has 9.08% stronger performance while Heritage Financial Corporation has -4.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Heritage Financial Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Heritage Commerce Corp.