Reviewing Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF)’s and Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s results

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) and Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV) have been rivals in the Personal Products for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 38 -28.76 70.40M 2.11 19.46 Revlon Inc. 18 -1.37 6.65M -5.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. and Revlon Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. and Revlon Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 187,383,550.71% -43.1% 11.4% Revlon Inc. 37,088,678.19% 26.8% -9%

Risk & Volatility

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.42 beta. In other hand, Revlon Inc. has beta of 0.28 which is 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. are 1.2 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Revlon Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Revlon Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. and Revlon Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Revlon Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -9.66% for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. with average target price of $34.88.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96% of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. shares and 13.2% of Revlon Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Revlon Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 2.91% -3.71% -23.61% -30.37% -21.05% -30.42% Revlon Inc. -0.85% 3.32% -8.12% -21.39% 29.77% -20.92%

For the past year Revlon Inc. has weaker performance than Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Summary

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Revlon Inc.

Herbalife Ltd., a nutrition company, develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, and personal care products. It offers science-based products in four principal categories, including weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. The companyÂ’s weight management product portfolio includes meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products comprise dietary and nutritional supplements containing herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; and outer nutrition products consist of facial skin, body, and hair care products. It also provides literature, promotional, and other materials, including start-up kits, sales tools, and educational materials. The company offers its products through retail stores, sales representatives, sales officers, and independent service providers. It operates in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Revlon, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics, hair color and hair care, beauty tools, fragrances, anti-perspirant deodorants, and skincare products. This segmentÂ’s cosmetics include face makeup products comprising foundation, powder, blush, and concealers; lip makeup products, such as lipstick, lip gloss, and lip liner; eye makeup products, including mascaras, eyeliners, eye shadows, and brow products; nail color and care products; and makeup removers. It also offers beauty tools comprising nail, eye, and manicure and pedicure grooming tools, as well as eye lash curlers and makeup brushes; and perfumes, eau de toilettes, colognes, and body sprays. This segment markets its products primarily under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, Pure Ice, Revlon ColorSilk, Llongueras, Charlie, Jean NatÃ©, Mitchum, Natural Honey, and Gatineau brands through the retailers, chain drug and food stores, chemist shops, hypermarkets, general merchandise stores, e-commerce, television shopping, department stores, specialty cosmetic stores, and perfumeries. Its Professional segment offers hair color, hair care, and hair treatment products to hair and nail salons and distributors under Revlon Professional brand name; men's shampoos, conditioners, gels, and other hair care and grooming products under the American Crew and d:fi brands; nail enhancement systems, and nail color and treatment products under the CND brand; hair products under Orofluido, UniqOne, and Intercosmo brands; and multi-cultural hair products under the Creme of Nature brand name. The company sells its products through sales force, sales representatives, and independent distributors, as well as licenses its trademarks to manufacturers for complementary beauty-related products and accessories. Revlon, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in New York, New York.