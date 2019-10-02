Reviewing Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)’s and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s results

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 3.05M -86.02 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 177 0.78 256.66M 2.29 72.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 117,915,410.19% 0% -179.1% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 144,752,129.04% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.96 shows that Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s beta is 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average target price is $229.6, while its potential upside is 37.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.5% and 97.8%. About 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -85.01% weaker performance while Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.55% stronger performance.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 11 of the 11 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.