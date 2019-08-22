Reviewing Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)’s and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s results

This is a contrast between Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Volatility and Risk

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.96 beta, while its volatility is 4.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.56% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.