Reviewing Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)’s and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s results

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.46 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Risk & Volatility

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.96 beta. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s beta is 1.91 which is 91.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s potential upside is 40.85% and its consensus price target is $8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.5% and 77.7% respectively. 5.9% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.