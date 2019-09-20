Reviewing Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)’s and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Omeros Corporation 17 11.92 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Volatility & Risk

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.96 beta, while its volatility is 4.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Omeros Corporation on the other hand, has 2.95 beta which makes it 195.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Omeros Corporation has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Omeros Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Omeros Corporation’s consensus price target is $26, while its potential upside is 43.01%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 57.5% and 52.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Omeros Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Omeros Corporation beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.