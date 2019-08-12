Reviewing Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)’s and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has 18.84% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -85.01% weaker performance while Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has 125.2% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.