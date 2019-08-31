Reviewing Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)’s and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s results

Both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 3.94 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.96 shows that Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, MannKind Corporation has a 2.29 beta which is 129.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival MannKind Corporation is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. MannKind Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively MannKind Corporation has a consensus target price of $3, with potential upside of 172.73%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 57.5% and 27.4% respectively. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while MannKind Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.