Reviewing Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)’s and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s results

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 110 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.96 beta indicates that Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 45.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 45.8. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.5% and 98.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.