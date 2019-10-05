Reviewing Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)’s and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s results

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 3.05M -86.02 0.00 Immutep Limited 2 0.00 35.82M -0.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immutep Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immutep Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 116,621,420.10% 0% -179.1% Immutep Limited 2,384,661,473.94% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immutep Limited are owned by institutional investors at 57.5% and 10.32% respectively. About 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Immutep Limited.

Summary

Immutep Limited beats on 6 of the 8 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.