Reviewing Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)’s and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s results

Both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Risk and Volatility

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 4.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s 138.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.38 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.9 and its Quick Ratio is 23.9. GlycoMimetics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s consensus target price is $5.5, while its potential upside is 21.41%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.