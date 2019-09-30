Reviewing Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)’s and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s results

Since Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 3.05M -86.02 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 7 0.00 29.86M -2.89 0.00

Demonstrates Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 117,601,696.55% 0% -179.1% Forty Seven Inc. 406,258,503.40% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Forty Seven Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Forty Seven Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Forty Seven Inc. is $18, which is potential 169.87% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Forty Seven Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.