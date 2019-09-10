Reviewing Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)’s and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 128.96 N/A -1.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.96 beta indicates that Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. Fate Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 27.02% and its consensus price target is $22.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.5% and 98.8%. About 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -85.01% weaker performance while Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 71.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.