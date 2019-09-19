Reviewing Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)’s and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s results

Since Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Evelo Biosciences Inc. are 11.9 and 11.9 respectively. Evelo Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.5% and 86.1%. About 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Evelo Biosciences Inc. has 2.68% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Evelo Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.