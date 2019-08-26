Reviewing Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)’s and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)’s results

Both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.52 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.96 shows that Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Dermira Inc. has a 1.31 beta which is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Dermira Inc. which has a 7.1 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. Dermira Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

On the other hand, Dermira Inc.’s potential upside is 116.80% and its average target price is $18.71.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.5% and 80.11%. Insiders held roughly 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -85.01% weaker performance while Dermira Inc. has 22.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Dermira Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.