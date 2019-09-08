Reviewing Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)’s and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 32.75 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Compugen Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Compugen Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Risk and Volatility

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.96 beta. Competitively, Compugen Ltd. is 162.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.62 beta.

Liquidity

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Compugen Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 5.1 Quick Ratio. Compugen Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares. About 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 12% of Compugen Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -85.01% weaker performance while Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Compugen Ltd. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.