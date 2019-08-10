Reviewing Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)’s and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s results

Since Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 13.58 N/A -0.21 0.00

Demonstrates Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Volatility and Risk

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.96 beta. Codexis Inc.’s 106.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.06 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Codexis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Codexis Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Codexis Inc.’s potential upside is 67.61% and its average price target is $23.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.5% and 92.2% respectively. 5.9% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.9% of Codexis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -85.01% weaker performance while Codexis Inc. has 10% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Codexis Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.