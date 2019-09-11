Reviewing Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)’s and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s results

Since Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Demonstrates Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.5% and 4.11%. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited has weaker performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Benitec Biopharma Limited beats on 3 of the 5 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.