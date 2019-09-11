Reviewing Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)’s and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s results

Since Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-86.02
|0.00
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Demonstrates Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-179.1%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.5% and 4.11%. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.9%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.31%
|-26%
|-73.51%
|-84.34%
|-94.14%
|-85.01%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|26.87%
|11.45%
|-51.43%
|-39.29%
|-60.83%
|-43.33%
For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited has weaker performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Benitec Biopharma Limited beats on 3 of the 5 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
