Reviewing Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Sesen Bio Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.