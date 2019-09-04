Reviewing Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s results

Both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 22 462.12 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Institutional investors owned 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares. About 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Homology Medicines Inc.

Homology Medicines Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.