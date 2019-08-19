Reviewing Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s results

We are comparing Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 72.16% and its consensus price target is $82.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.72% and 99.2%. About 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.