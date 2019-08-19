Reviewing Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s results

We are comparing Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-81.90
|0.00
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|55
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.41
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.8%
Analyst Recommendations
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
On the other hand, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 72.16% and its consensus price target is $82.67.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.72% and 99.2%. About 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.01%
|-16.55%
|-75.65%
|-84.73%
|-94.67%
|-81.86%
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.23%
|1.61%
|2.54%
|15.42%
|35.48%
|33.5%
For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
