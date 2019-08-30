Reviewing Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s results

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 167.25 N/A -4.65 0.00

Demonstrates Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.