Reviewing Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.55 N/A -2.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 36.42% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Aytu BioScience Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aytu BioScience Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.