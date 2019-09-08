Reviewing Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 115 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S on the other hand boasts of a $166.86 consensus target price and a 49.32% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.72% and 0%. 36.42% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.86% weaker performance while Ascendis Pharma A/S has 84.77% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.