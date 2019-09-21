Reviewing Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s results

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-81.90
|0.00
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0.00%
|-367%
|-151.7%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.01%
|-16.55%
|-75.65%
|-84.73%
|-94.67%
|-81.86%
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|-6.93%
|-11.74%
|-45.98%
|-6%
|-1.05%
|19.75%
For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.
