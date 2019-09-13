Reviewing Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC)’s and Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)’s results

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) and Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) have been rivals in the Medical Equipment Wholesale for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henry Schein Inc. 64 0.72 N/A 3.28 20.27 Patterson Companies Inc. 21 0.32 N/A 0.86 22.92

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Henry Schein Inc. and Patterson Companies Inc. Patterson Companies Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Henry Schein Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Henry Schein Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Henry Schein Inc. and Patterson Companies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henry Schein Inc. 0.00% 17.4% 6.3% Patterson Companies Inc. 0.00% 5.7% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Henry Schein Inc. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Patterson Companies Inc. has beta of 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Henry Schein Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Patterson Companies Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Patterson Companies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Henry Schein Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Henry Schein Inc. and Patterson Companies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Henry Schein Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Patterson Companies Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

Henry Schein Inc.’s average target price is $70, while its potential upside is 7.86%. Patterson Companies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.25 average target price and a 4.17% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Henry Schein Inc. is looking more favorable than Patterson Companies Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Henry Schein Inc. shares and 97.3% of Patterson Companies Inc. shares. About 1% of Henry Schein Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Patterson Companies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Henry Schein Inc. -1.61% -4.26% 6.57% 9.09% 7.31% 8.1% Patterson Companies Inc. 0.66% -11.01% -9.01% -10.89% -18.42% 0.71%

For the past year Henry Schein Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Patterson Companies Inc.

Summary

Henry Schein Inc. beats Patterson Companies Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services. This segment also provides animal health products, such as branded and generic pharmaceuticals, surgical and consumable products and services, and equipment; and medical products comprising branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, X-ray products, equipment, and vitamins. The Technology and Value-Added Services segment offers software, technology, and other value-added services that include practice management software systems for dental and medical practitioners, and animal health clinics. This segment also provides value-added practice solutions, which comprise financial services on a non-recourse basis, e-services, practice technology, network, and hardware services, as well as continuing education services for practitioners. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Patterson Companies, Inc. distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The companyÂ’s Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery. This segment also develops and sells technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions. In addition, it offers a range of related services, including software and design, maintenance and repair, and equipment financing services. The companyÂ’s Animal Health segment distributes animal health products, such as pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, prescription and non-prescription diets, nutritionals, consumable supplies, equipment, and software to veterinarians, producers, and retailers under the Aspen, First Companion, and Patterson Veterinary brands. This segment also offers a range of value-added services to animal health customers. Patterson Companies, Inc. serves dentists, laboratories, institutions, other healthcare professionals, veterinarians, other animal health professionals, production animal operators, and animal health product retailers. The company was formerly known as Patterson Dental Company and changed its name to Patterson Companies, Inc. in June 2004. Patterson Companies, Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.