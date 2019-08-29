Reviewing Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Medical Equipment Wholesale companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Henry Schein Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.85% of all Medical Equipment Wholesale’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1% of Henry Schein Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.40% of all Medical Equipment Wholesale companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Henry Schein Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henry Schein Inc. 0.00% 17.40% 6.30% Industry Average 1.78% 11.55% 4.40%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Henry Schein Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Henry Schein Inc. N/A 64 20.27 Industry Average 183.52M 10.34B 21.60

Henry Schein Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Henry Schein Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Henry Schein Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Henry Schein Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.00 2.25

$70 is the average price target of Henry Schein Inc., with a potential upside of 15.70%. As a group, Medical Equipment Wholesale companies have a potential upside of 57.50%. Based on the data shown earlier, Henry Schein Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Henry Schein Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Henry Schein Inc. -1.61% -4.26% 6.57% 9.09% 7.31% 8.1% Industry Average 1.66% 0.00% 6.57% 9.09% 7.31% 4.41%

For the past year Henry Schein Inc. has stronger performance than Henry Schein Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Henry Schein Inc. are 1.7 and 0.9. Competitively, Henry Schein Inc.’s competitors have 1.73 and 0.93 for Current and Quick Ratio. Henry Schein Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Henry Schein Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Henry Schein Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.83. In other hand, Henry Schein Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.28 which is 27.67% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Henry Schein Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Henry Schein Inc.’s peers beat Henry Schein Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services. This segment also provides animal health products, such as branded and generic pharmaceuticals, surgical and consumable products and services, and equipment; and medical products comprising branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, X-ray products, equipment, and vitamins. The Technology and Value-Added Services segment offers software, technology, and other value-added services that include practice management software systems for dental and medical practitioners, and animal health clinics. This segment also provides value-added practice solutions, which comprise financial services on a non-recourse basis, e-services, practice technology, network, and hardware services, as well as continuing education services for practitioners. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.