Reviewing Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCACU)’s and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 84.7% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares and 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares. Competitively, 7% are Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.57%
|1.84%
|3.85%
|0%
|0%
|4.89%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.48%
|0.87%
|2.56%
|5.91%
|0%
|4.31%
For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV was more bullish than Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV beats Trident Acquisitions Corp.
