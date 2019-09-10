Reviewing Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCACU)’s and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.7% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares and 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares. Competitively, 7% are Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.57% 1.84% 3.85% 0% 0% 4.89% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV was more bullish than Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV beats Trident Acquisitions Corp.