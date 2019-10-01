Reviewing Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCACU)’s and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s results

We are contrasting Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A 0.00 30.02M 0.00 0.00 Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 13 0.00 5.17M -0.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 39,435,545.39% -1.5% -0.3%

Liquidity

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s Current Ratio is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. On the competitive side is, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.7% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.6% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.57% 1.84% 3.85% 0% 0% 4.89% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s stock price has bigger growth than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Summary

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV beats on 6 of the 8 factors Steel Partners Holdings L.P.