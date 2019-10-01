Reviewing Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCACU)’s and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s results

We are contrasting Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|30.02M
|0.00
|0.00
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|13
|0.00
|5.17M
|-0.61
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|39,435,545.39%
|-1.5%
|-0.3%
Liquidity
Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s Current Ratio is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. On the competitive side is, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 84.7% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.6% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.57%
|1.84%
|3.85%
|0%
|0%
|4.89%
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|-2.1%
|0.92%
|-4.19%
|-2.8%
|-18.35%
|2.28%
For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s stock price has bigger growth than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
Summary
Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV beats on 6 of the 8 factors Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
