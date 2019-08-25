Reviewing Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCACU)’s and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)’s results

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.13 77.58

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.7% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.57% 1.84% 3.85% 0% 0% 4.89% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV was more bullish than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.