Reviewing Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCACU)’s and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYN). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 14.91% and 36.62% respectively. Competitively, Jensyn Acquisition Corp. has 29.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV -0.2% 0.69% 0% 0% 0% 2% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 13.59% 16.36% 20.06% 20.52% 22.42% 13.08%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s stock price has smaller growth than Jensyn Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Jensyn Acquisition Corp. beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 2 of the 3 factors.

Jensyn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, and one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.