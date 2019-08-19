Reviewing Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCACU)’s and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC)’s results

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 119.20

Table 1 demonstrates Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.7% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares and 59.64% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.57% 1.84% 3.85% 0% 0% 4.89% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has weaker performance than Far Point Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.