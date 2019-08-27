Reviewing Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC)’s and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU)’s results

This is a contrast between Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 54.1%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.4% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.52% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.39% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.61%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s stock price has smaller growth than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 3 of the 4 factors.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.