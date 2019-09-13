Reviewing Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC)’s and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:)’s results

Both Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 25.02% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.4% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.52% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV beats Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.