Reviewing Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC)’s and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)’s results

Both Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 151.94

In table 1 we can see Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Leo Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Leo Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Leo Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 55.82% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.4% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.52% Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s stock price has smaller growth than Leo Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Leo Holdings Corp. beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.